Precious Chikwendu claims Fani-Kayode assaulted her 4 months after delivery

Former Nigerian beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has taken to her Instagram page to recount how she was physically assaulted by her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode four months after she welcomed her first son.

The former beauty queen who has been at loggerheads with the former Minister of Aviation since 2020 made the latest revelation in an Instagram post while celebrating her first son, Aragon Fani-Kayode’s birthday on Tuesday afternoon.

“What haven’t we weathered together? You witnessed so many in my womb and when you arrived in this world, you were barely four months old when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy,” part of her post read.

She continued;

“You were in my arms that night at the wheatbaker hotel after he was released from ikoyi prison, it was all laughter at first then prayers of Thanksgiving and next punches.”

“You cried out loudly and my heart shredded the more as the splashes of blood gushing from my nose landed on you. You were so terrified and all I wanted to do was get you out of that scene.

“I was able to get off with you and ran to the short stay apartment where Chidera and others were before you slept off on my chest after crying for so long.”

The former beauty queen continued in the thread.

