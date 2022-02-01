Entertainment
Precious Chikwendu claims Fani-Kayode assaulted her 4 months after delivery
Former Nigerian beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has taken to her Instagram page to recount how she was physically assaulted by her estranged husband, Femi Fani-Kayode four months after she welcomed her first son.
The former beauty queen who has been at loggerheads with the former Minister of Aviation since 2020 made the latest revelation in an Instagram post while celebrating her first son, Aragon Fani-Kayode’s birthday on Tuesday afternoon.
“What haven’t we weathered together? You witnessed so many in my womb and when you arrived in this world, you were barely four months old when you witnessed your mother being beaten like a puppy,” part of her post read.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode denies being arrested by EFCC for alleged forgery
She continued;
“You were in my arms that night at the wheatbaker hotel after he was released from ikoyi prison, it was all laughter at first then prayers of Thanksgiving and next punches.”
“You cried out loudly and my heart shredded the more as the splashes of blood gushing from my nose landed on you. You were so terrified and all I wanted to do was get you out of that scene.
“I was able to get off with you and ran to the short stay apartment where Chidera and others were before you slept off on my chest after crying for so long.”
The former beauty queen continued in the thread.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...