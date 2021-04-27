Pregnant girl begs parents for rescue as bandits release another video of abducted Kaduna students | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits on Tuesday released another video of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka.

The abducted had on March 14 released a video of the students who were abducted from the college three days earlier.

They also demanded N500 million ransom for the students’ release.

However, only 10 students had so far been released, leaving the remaining 29 in the hoodlums’ captivity.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill two more abducted Kaduna varsity students

In the fresh video, a pregnant student begged her parents to come and rescue her.

The distraught student lamented she and others are ill and without food to eat.

She said: “We appeal to our parents to help us. We are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains.”

Join the conversation

Opinions