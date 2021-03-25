PREGNANT POLICEWOMAN: Ekiti govt's lawsuit against IGP adjourned to April 14 | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
PREGNANT POLICEWOMAN: Ekiti govt’s lawsuit against IGP adjourned to April 14
The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, March 25, adjourned a suit filed by the Ekiti State governemnt against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to April 14.
The Attorney General of Ekiti State, Mr Wale Fapounda, in the suit sought an order of the court to declare Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations, which provides for the discharge from the Police Force for female officers who become pregnant while married unofficially.
Joined as co-defendants in the suit are the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC).
The presiding Justice Babs Kuewumi, scheduled the April 14 date after the attorney-general prayed the court for extension of time, to file an application for extension of time to a filed motion.
READ ALSO: Police confirms death of officer shot during Ekiti election
The defendant’s counsel, Mr Femi Falade, did not oppose the aplication.
Falana told the court that he has a preliminary objection before the court, praying for an adjournment to enable him react to the reply to the state government.
The lawsuit also seeks an order nullifying Section 127 of Police Act and Regulations as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the IGP, the Ekiti CP and the PSC from implementing the regulation.
