Pregnant Uche Ogbodo praises hubby for love and support | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Pregnant Uche Ogbodo praises hubby for love and support
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has taken to social media to praise her partner, Bobby Maris, as she awaits the arrival of her second child.
The actress in a post on Instagram, Tuesday revealed that her ex-husband failed to stay by her side when she was pregnant with her first child.
She added that her current partner has been very supportive.
Ogbodo wrote: “Them no marry me but them support me and dey proud of me . See Eeeh I choose this man a million times over. He is my Armor @bobbymaris ❤️❤️❤️.
READ ALSO: Uche Ogbodo welcomes second child months after claiming celibacy
“In case you guys don’t know, in my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, alone and confused. I almost ran mad!
“So if you all can’t rejoice with me when I’m happy, then to hell with all of you.”
