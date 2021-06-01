Pregnant Uche Ogbodo praises hubby for love and support | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has taken to social media to praise her partner, Bobby Maris, as she awaits the arrival of her second child.

The actress in a post on Instagram, Tuesday revealed that her ex-husband failed to stay by her side when she was pregnant with her first child.

She added that her current partner has been very supportive.

Ogbodo wrote: “Them no marry me but them support me and dey proud of me . See Eeeh I choose this man a million times over. He is my Armor @bobbymaris ❤️❤️❤️.

“In case you guys don’t know, in my first pregnancy, I was abandoned, uncared for, alone and confused. I almost ran mad!

“So if you all can’t rejoice with me when I’m happy, then to hell with all of you.”

