Metro
Pregnant woman, 15 others die from COVID-19 in Edo
The Edo State government on Monday confirmed the death of a 33-year-old pregnant woman and 15 other COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Head of the state’s COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Benin, said the woman died at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in the state capital.
He said the victims were not vaccinated.
Osagie said: “This particular patient came in and died about three hours after presentation at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital. Late presentation is a major issue in managing crises.
“She was about 28 weeks pregnant, already having pre-eclampsia, so, the debate is actually if it is the pre-eclampsia that killed her or COVID-19.
“The woman has COVID-19 which pushed her more toward developing pre-eclampsia and then death. Some other women have pre-eclampsia and are successfully managed.
READ ALSO: Nurse dies from COVID-19 in Edo
“Late presentation was an issue because the patient died three hours after the presentation. This means that there was little that would have been done to manage the situation. So, we are appealing to private hospitals to let patients go very early for treatment.
“So far we have collected 537 samples with a total of 1,004 confirmed cases. 103 patients recovered and were discharged and 16 deaths recorded within 48 hours.
“We have 70 people in admission, 296 people in-home care, 344 discharged, and 50 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...