Pregnant woman crushed to death in Asaba

Tragedy struck in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Saturday when a pregnant woman was crushed to death by a commercial bus on the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway, around Coker Junction.

The woman, according to reports, was waiting to cross the road when she got crushed by the bus.

The deceased was said to have been with another man on the same spot when the accident occurred. The man however escaped immediately the accident happened.

The driver, according to an eyewitness, also took to his heels after the accident occurred for fear of being lynched.

The eyewitness said: “I was directly opposite the woman selling my goods at the Coker side of the road when the accident happened.

“The woman died immediately but the passengers of the bus survived. She was pregnant. They said the bus had a brake failure and the driver could no longer control it.”

