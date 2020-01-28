Pregnant woman dies of Lassa fever in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government said on Tuesday a pregnant woman has died from of Lassa fever infection in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Yola on Tuesday, said the deceased was one of the four suspected cases in the state.

He told journalists that three others had tested negative to the fever and had been discharged from the hospital.

The commissioner said the deceased who had been registered as index case in the state suffered a stillbirth.

He said: “The index case was a 29-year-old woman from Numan local government area who was first seen as a gravid patient in a private health facility here in Yola on 18th January 2020 and referred to FMC Yola on the 21st January 2020. There, she expelled a macerated stillbirth.”

According to him, the blood sample of the woman was taken and sent to a reference laboratory in Abuja where she tested positive for Lassa fever virus before she died.

