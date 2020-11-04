Pregnant woman killed in clash between security agents and suspected kidnappers

A pregnant woman was reportedly killed on Tuesday evening during a gun duel between gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and security agents at Rigachikun, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the community told journalists on Wednesday that the victim was abducted alongside the husband from their residence on the fateful day.

The woman, according to him, was killed during attempts by the security operatives to rescue the couple from the hoodlums.

He said: “Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the residence of the victim and took them away yesterday (Tuesday evening). Security operatives gave the kidnappers a hot chase and during fire exchange, the pregnant woman was shot. She was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

“The woman was due before the unfortunate incident. She has been buried according to Islamic rites. The kidnappers made away with the husband.”

