Pregnant woman, two others die in Ogun multiple auto crash

Not less than three persons, including a pregnant woman, have died in an early morning multiple auto crash on the Ogun State corridor of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which happened around 4:30 am at the Danco – Ibafo stretch of the expressway, involved about four vehicles.

The vehicles involved were a DAF Truck with registration number plate XY 895 GGE, an Iveco Truck with registration number JBD 16 XY loaded with granite, a Mazda bus marked LND 676 XX conveying tomatoes, and another Mazda Bus with registration number BDG 755 YA loaded with garri.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Mazda bus carrying sacks of garri and about nine passengers lost control and rammed into a truck from the rear, triggering multiple hits by other vehicles.

READ ALSO: Architect jailed one month for impersonation in Ogun

The eyewitnesses said operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) were seen evacuating the victims, clearing obstruction, and directing traffic.

Speaking on the incident spokesperson, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, said remains of the deceased were taken to the morgue of Idera Hospital, a private health facility in Sagamu, by FRSC operatives.

According to him, the three casualties were two male passengers of the Mazda bus carrying garri and a pregnant woman on the Mazda bus carrying tomatoes.

While commiserating with families of the dead, Akinbiyi cautioned motorists to desist from overspeeding, especially when the roads are wet.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions