Premier League announces record number of COVID-19 cases from weekly testing

The Premier League has returned a weekly record of 40 positive COVID-19 tests following two rounds of tests conducted in the past one week.

The English topflight tested 2,295 players and club staff in the said period, and the 40 positive cases are more than double the previous weekly high of 18.

Between 28 and 31 December, there were 28 new positive tests and an additional 12 between 1 and 3 January, with the previous high of 18 positive results from 21 to 27 December, 2020.

Recall that three matches in the league were called off last week because of coronavirus outbreaks at individual clubs.

The Premier League has however allayed fears of the competition taking a break due to the increasing number of cases.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," said the Premier League.

