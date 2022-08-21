Premier League: Chelsea suffer shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds

Chelsea suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds United in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The Blues, who spent over £170m on players over the summer, finished the game with 10 men as Kalidou Koulibaly was shown red in the 84th minute.

The result was mainly decided in the first half when Brendan Aaronsen opened scoring just after the half hour mark before Rodrigo scored minutes later to put the hosts in charge.

Rodrigo’s goal was his fourth this season, making him the leading scorer so far.

Leeds went on to seal a first Premier League win over Chelsea in seven attempts, dating back to 2000, when Jack Harrison scored the third goal 20 minutes from time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side also had their chances. Raheem Sterling thought he had scored in the first minute but had the goal disallowed. Marc Cucurella was also off-target on two occasions.

In another Premier League game played concurrently, West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Brighton.

Later on Sunday, champions Manchester City will face Newcastle United.

