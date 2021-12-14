Premier League fixtures threatened as 42 players, staff test positive for COVID-19

The English Premier League fixtures are looking to be tampered with after COVID-19 outbreak sees 42 players and staff across the 20 clubs test positive.

The game between Tottenham and Brighton billed for last weekend had been postponed for similar reasons.

And the game between Manchester United and Brentford billed for this week, has also been postponed.

It is not yet certain that some other games will not get similar sanctions as the league recorded the most numbers of infection since the start of the pandemic.

Over the postponement of United’s game, the league said the decision was made “following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances” of the outbreak.

Earlier, the Red Devils shut down operations at their Carrington training ground to minimise the risk of infection.

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases of coronavirus in their camp.

Meanwhile, a premier league statement on Monday said the frequency of lateral flow and PCR tests for players and staff would increase.

