Premier League: Man City seal stunning comeback win over Spurs

Manchester City come from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night.

The Pep Guardiola side were down 2-0 at half time but scored four goals in the second half to secure a 4-2 victory.

With the win, Man City reduce the gap to league leaders Arsenal to five points.

More to follow…

