Sports
Premier League: Man City stunned by Brentford
Champions Manchester City failed to climb to the top of the Premier League after they were stunned 2-1 by Brentford on Saturday.
The game played at the Etihad Stadium saw the hosts trail in the 16th minute following an Ivan Toney opener.
City equalized just before halftime through Phil Foden but Brentford scored a winner in the 90+8minute through Toney to carry the day.
Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was in action for Brentford.
With the win, Brentford climb to 10th on the table after 15 matches.
Defeat keeps the Pep Guardiola side two points behind leaders Arsenal, who could go five points clear at the top if they win at Wolves later on Saturday.
