Premier League: Man City thrash 10-man Arsenal 5-0 at Etihad
Champions Manchester City put up a five star performance to thrash Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
In the game played at the Etihad Stadium, Ferran Torres bagged a brace as City secured their second win in three games.
The Gunners are now without a win in their opening three games of the season piling pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.
The visitors made a terrible start after falling behind to Ilkay Gundogan’s seventh-minute header.
City doubled their lead just five minutes later through Torres’s close-range finish after yet more woeful Arsenal defending, then Granit Xhaka saw red for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo ten minutes before half-time.
Gabriel Jesus added a third two minutes before the interval after fine approach play from Jack Grealish to end the game as a contest, with Torres heading in his second to complete the scoring six minutes from time.
Manchester City are top of the table following the win, while Arsenal drop to bottom of the table.
