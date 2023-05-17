Premier League player banned for eight months over betting

Ivan Toney, a striker for Brentford, was disciplined by the English Football Association with an eight-month suspension for betting violations.

For 232 violations of the FA’s betting regulations, Toney has also been given a £50,000 fine and a warning regarding his future behavior.

The 27-year-old’s suspension starts immediately, but he can return to training with the club four months before the ban ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

In a statement, the FA said: “His [Toney] sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

The breaches Toney has been found guilty of took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, helping Brentford into ninth place in the table. He will miss his side’s final two games of the season against Spurs and Manchester City.

