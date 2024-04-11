Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season

The English Premier League will be using a new semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) for the 2024-25 season.

According to a statement by the topflight, all the participating clubs have unanimously approved the use of the technology.

The plan is to introduce the system after one of the international breaks in September or October, the Premier League said.

Recall that world football governing body, FIFA had first used the technology at the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar.

It is anticipated SAOT could cut the length of a video assistant referee (VAR) check for offside by 31 seconds.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking,” said Premier League

“It will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters”.

The use of VAR for offside calls has continued to be a controversial subject in the top flight, with a number of high-profile incidents dominating the headlines in recent seasons.

With the introduction of the semi-automated offside technology, which reportedly reduced the time taken to make offside VAR decisions from 70 to 25 seconds at the 2021 Arab Cup and Club World Cup, the troubles might soon become history.

