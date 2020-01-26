Prepare to set other venues on fire, Oshiomhole tells thugs who set rally ground ablaze

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday asked the hoodlums who set ablaze the venue for his group rally in Edo State, to get prepared to put more fire in other places.

Oshiomhole, who noted that he and his APC faction in Edo cannot be stopped, asked those who have power to fight to channel such energy against the opposition parties.

Some hoodlums had early hours of Saturday burnt the platform built at a venue for a political rally by Oshiomhole faction of the APC and destroyed two vehicles in the venue.

The incident, however, did not stop Oshiomhole and his group from going ahead with the rally.

Addressing the crowd at the rally ground at Iyekhe off Poly Road in Auchi, Etsako West local government area, Oshiomhole maintained that the APC remained a party of peace and would continue to preach same.

The group rally was to receive over 30,000 members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by a two-time member of the House of Representatives and the Edo North Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Hon Abubakar Momoh.

Oshiomhole advised that the new members should be integrated into the APC so that “as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC will be a different party. When I was told that they burnt this place last night, I said they should be prepared to put more fire in other places because they can’t stop us.”

Speaking further he said, “Don’t allow anybody to push you to any length that provokes you to fight. Those who think they have the power to fight should channel such energy against the opposition parties. What is happening here should reinforce our conference in God, when God decrees peace, nothing can stop it, when God says it, no man born of a woman can stop it.

“I don’t want to be a national chairman who will campaign across the country and will not be able to win his polling unit because politics is local.

‘There are people who think that when they reach a high level, they forget the local. I was governor before now I am no longer governor, I am national chairman today, tomorrow I will no longer be national chairman. Let me tell those people in high places that the only permanent place in grassroots politics is a game of numbers not a game for the powerful because on Election Day all have one vote.

“I want to urge all unit leaders, ward leaders, local government leaders and state leaders to integrate all those who have just joined us”

Edo APC currently has two factions, those loyal to Oshiomhole and those loyal to his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

