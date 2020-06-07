Presidency accuses IPOB of using false claim of persecution of Christians to wage war against Nigeria

The presidency on Sunday accused the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using the alleged killing of Christians to wage war against the Nigerian State.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, the presidency claimed that the proscribed group was using false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country, the United States, the United Kingdom and European allies.

According to the statement, available intelligence has shown that IPOB was using two interconnected campaigns running concurrently for its goals.

It advised Nigerians and the international community to ignore the alleged campaign as they had disregarded similar campaigns originated by the group in the past.

The statement read:

“The presidency wishes to draw the attention of all citizens and the international community to a most misleading campaign spearheaded by the so-called Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) using false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State.

“A very deep and wide investigation by an agency of the Nigerian government, working with international partners have made us become aware that there are two, interconnected campaigns being run concurrently by the IPOB in this regard.

“Both are using the cover of Christianity – and calling for a US Special Envoy to be appointed to stop the ‘genocide’ of Christians in Nigeria. But the real purpose is to drive a wedge between the Nigeria government and its US and UK/European allies.

“IPOB leadership of course self-proclaims as “Jewish, a position not shared by the generality of the members.

“For reasons of convenience, he claims to have an interest in the welfare of Christians – but this is a ruse: the case for independence, the leader believes, is strengthened by ‘proving’ the government of Nigeria is ‘autocratic’ engaged in a ‘silent slaughter’ of their own citizens along religion and ethnic lines – and that therefore the only viable option for the unique religious and ethnic minority is a sovereign Biafra separate from Nigeria.

“Nigerians and the international community are advised to be wary of this divisive campaign, which available evidence shows is being funded with a monthly spending of $85,000 since October 2019, with no records of the source of this largesse.”

