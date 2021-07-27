Politics
Presidency administers oath of secrecy on Aso Rock staff
The Presidency has administered an oath of secrecy on all staff at the State House in Abuja, with a warning that disclosure of confidential information without authorisation would attract penalties under the public service rules.
The Permanent Secretary in the State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the warning during an administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 staff of the State House on Tuesday.
The oath was administered on the staff by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.
In a statement signed by the Assistant Director Information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado, the Permanent Secretary said the oaths were administered to staff members who handle classified documents.
He said: “We discovered that due to deployment of officers and retirement, a number of our staff need to be placed under the radar so that they will be aware that their jobs, the kind of documents or information they are handling from day-to-day and beyond, are so important and must be safeguarded.
READ ALSO: ‘Stop intimidating Kukah, others for saying the truth,’ Ortom tells Presidency
“That’s the reason we decided to do the needful by administering the Oath of Secrecy, highlighting the importance of letting them know what information they are managing and the consequences of the breach of such information.:
Umar, who stressed that the exercise would be continuous, expressed delight that the State House has not recorded any breach of information.
He added: ‘‘We have not had any breach. We don’t anticipate having any breach.
‘‘But then, it’s our duty to let them understand that if there is any, there will be consequences after investigations and that also includes after they have retired from the Civil Service.
“The essence of this exercise is to ensure the safety and security of government information, documents, and facilities.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....