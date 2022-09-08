Presidency assures of commitment to harness citizens’ potentials for economic development

The Presidency, on Thursday, spoke of the commitment of the Federal Government to fully harness the potential of Nigerians in order to entrench rapid economic development across the country.

This was disclosed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in Abuja, while further noting that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the improvement of the welfare of Nigerians.

Mustapha said this at the 2023 Population and Housing Census Breakfast meeting with partners in Abuja.

He was represented by Dr Habiba Muda-Lawal, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination.

“The Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is irrevocably committed to improving the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“Practical demonstration has been given to this commitment through formulation and implementation of landmark projects in education, health, economy, infrastructure, and social investment drive,” he said.

Mustapha explained that the country’s policies and programmes were driven by the strong conviction that the people of Nigeria were the greatest asset in the development process.

Read also:2023: Zoning on agenda as PANDEF reiterates opposition to northern presidency

He said: “Having an accurate and reliable headcount that provides detailed information on the size, distribution, and characteristics of the population is an essential step towards harnessing their huge potential.”

Mustapha described the April 2023 Census, as a historic moment for the nation that embodies national aspirations and commitment to take the nation to the highest pedestal of development planning.

He, however, commended the partners for identifying with the Nigerian people, on the occasion as an eloquent testimony to the enduring partnership between the Government and the People of Nigeria.

According to a 2022 report published by the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.6% in 2021 from a 1.8% contraction in 2020, underpinned on the supply side by a 4.4% expansion in the non-oil sector against an 8.3% contraction in the oil sector; non-oil growth was driven by agriculture (2.1%) and services (5.6%).

On the demand side, public and private consumption were contributors to GDP growth. Per capita income grew by 1.0% in 2021.

The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.8% of GDP in 2021 from 5.4% in 2020, due to a modest uptick in revenues, and was financed by borrowing. Public debt stood at $95.8 billion in 2021 or about 22.5% of GDP.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now