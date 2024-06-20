Presidency attacks Aisha Yesufu for saying Tinubu was disgraced in South Africa

The Nigerian Presidency on Wednesday night, showed its capacity to go dirty when it took on activist, Aisha Yesufu, after she had made a post on social media alleging that President Bola Tinubu was disgraced in South Africa during the swearing in ceremony of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a video she posted on X earlier in the day, the #BringBackOurGirls co-convener alleged that Tinubu had been disgraced and shunned by Ramaphosa during inauguration event following his re-election.

Writing in Pidgin English, Yesufu had said:

“My people say Pikin wey no hear word for house na for outside dem go disgrace am!

Tinubu Disgraced Once Again In South Africa.”

https://t.co/C4aGF90oAZ — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) June 19, 2024

However, the Presidency, in response to the post, went out with guns blazing, with President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, calling her and her supporters “an uncouth horde of pessimists” who remain embittered over their candidate’s third-place finish in the 2023 elections.

“Aisha and her uncouth horde of pessimists are always quick to rush to judgment with any whiff of what appears to them to be negative to the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy.

“More than a year after the 2023 election, in which their candidate came third, they remain incurably.”

Aisha and her uncouth horde of pessimists are always quick to rush to judgment with any whiff of what appears to them to be negative to the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy. More than a year after the 2023 election, in which their candidate came third, they remain incurably… https://t.co/eIqojpp26F — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) June 19, 2024

Also taking on Yesufu, another presidential aide,

O’tega Ogra, Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, also took to X to accuse Yesufu of displaying “crass ignorance” and “engaging in behavior aimed at garnering social media approval rather than constructive engagement.”

“Aisha, have the constitutionally guaranteed right to express yourself, but your consistent display of crass ignorance and shameful behavior, seemingly aimed at garnering likes and retweets, in the name of your disdain and hatred (which you profess at any given opportunity) for Nigeria is shameful to say the least.

For the record:

1. That first row at today’s inauguration was reserved for South African kings/royalty.

2. The South African President wasn’t expected to start greeting dignitaries at the time of the video you shared and he was respectfully recalled to the podium by the inauguration compere (see video below).

3. Immediately after President Ramaphosa finished the anthem, he went ahead to greet the visiting presidents who were all seated in the second row (similar to the way visiting presidents were seated in the third row during Nigeria’s own inauguration on May 29, 2023 – see pictures below).

“Madam Yesufu @AishaYesufu, your persistent ignorance and hatred create a very toxic mix, which you have shown a remarkable ability to embody and fully personify.

“A cautionary word: With or without your personal enmity, Nigeria will succeed. I truly hope you receive your “Elon Cheque” in full this month.

Aisha, have the constitutionally guaranteed right to express yourself, but your consistent display of crass ignorance and shameful behavior, seemingly aimed at garnering likes and retweets, in the name of your disdain and hatred (which you profess at any given opportunity) for… pic.twitter.com/HUk89QsfWZ — O'tega Ogra (@otegaogra) June 19, 2024

