Presidency challenges police to publish names of Fulani herdsmen undergoing trials

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has challenged the Nigeria Police Force to publish names of Fulani herdsmen who have been arrested and are currently undergoing trials in various states of the country.

Shehu, who was a guest on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, said he was throwing the challenge to the police to counter insinuations that Buhari has been behind the marauding herdsmen.

“The President is more than concerned of the ongoing situation; he is fully conscious of the fact that it is the responsibility of his government to work with Nigerians to secure lives and stop the ongoing crisis whether they are kidnappings or the new line of ethnic violence.

“He condemns it and he does not support it.

“Having spoken against it, it follows that all security agencies must take their line of action from the President’s remark and do that which is necessary, which is to stop the escalation of the violent attacks being witnessed in some parts of the country and ensure that it does not go beyond where it has been recorded.

“It is very ncharitable for anyone to say the President is not concerned or that the criminal herders are not being prosecuted because he is a Fulani man.

“I hope the headquarters of the police will take responsibility and publish the full list of Fulani herders who are undergoing trials in various states particularly in Benue State.

“Trials are going on, convictions have been made and the President cannot be complicit. It is very uncharitable.

“The president cannot be complicit in the kinds of things being said of him,” Shehu said.

