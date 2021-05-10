 Presidency confirms ‘foolish attempt’ to rob Buhari’s CoS, Gambari, near Aso Rock Villa | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Presidency confirms ‘foolish attempt’ to rob Buhari’s CoS, Gambari, near Aso Rock Villa

Published

1 min ago

on

The Presidency has confirmed that there was a robbery attempt at the official residence of the President’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Professor Ibrahim Gambari, around the presidential villa in Abuja.

It was gathered that the robbers attempted to break into the house in the early hours of Monday, but were apparently unsuccessful.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu, in a statement on Monday night, quoted the CoS as tagging the incident as ‘a foolish attempt’ to burgle his home.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident,” read the statement.

Recall that an online newspaper, The Gazette, had exclusively reported that armed men suspected to be robbers had raided Gambari’s residence.

READ ALSO: Video on Gambari, Oshiomhole handiwork of mischief makers —Presidency

The report claimed that the robbers also raided the residence of the CoS’ Admin Officer, Abubakar Maikano.

“The incident on May 9 prompted Gambari and Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, respectively, to abandon their residences, sources said.

“Their houses were robbed and the robbers packed money and other valuable assets from both houses,” read the report.

But the statement from the Presidency does not include any of such occurrences, as it insists that it was only an attempt.

The Presidency however did not disclose whether or not the robbers escaped or were arrested following their attempt to break in.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports60 mins ago

Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Sports1 hour ago

Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Sports1 day ago

Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Sports1 day ago

Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga

Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Sports1 day ago

Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan

Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...

Latest Tech News

Tech11 hours ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech3 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech4 days ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Tech5 days ago

Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...