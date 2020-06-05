Latest Politics Top Stories

Presidency confirms Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination for WTO job

June 5, 2020
Buhari reinstates civil servant compulsorily retired in 2013 for criticising Okonjo-Iweala
By Ripples Nigeria

The presidency on Friday confirmed the nomination of former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala by President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The president’s aide on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, who confirmed the ex-minister’s nomination for the WTO top job on his Twitter handle, said the current Director-General of the agency, Roberto Azevedo, would step down from the position in August.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: AU appoints Okonjo-Iweala, others as special envoys to help fix Africa’s faltering economies

The Brazilian diplomat was elected the WTO chief in 2013.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Okonji-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of the Director-General of World Trade Organization. DG Azevedo is stepping down in August 2020, a year earlier, so the election of the new WTO DG, originally scheduled for 2021, may take place much earlier.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!