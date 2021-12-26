Presidency denies claims of support for Kano APC faction

The Presidency has debunked claims by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday, who noted that Buhari had not endorsed any faction, adding that that the statement was blatantly untrue.

Shehu tagged the claims as “blatantly untrue. This cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts.

“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction.

“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”

READ ALSO: APC chieftain, Marafa denies links with Chadian bandit

An Abuja High Court had sacked the leadership of the APC faction in Kano loyal to the Gov. Ganduje and declared the executives of former Governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, as duly elected leaders of the party in the state.

The APC in Kano is split into two factions, one loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the other to a senator, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The crisis degenerated into a legal tussle after the October 18 parallel congresses that produced two sets of executives loyal to the two leaders.

Mr Shekarau’s faction elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while Mr Ganduje’s faction elected Abdullahi Abbas.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now