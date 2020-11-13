Presidency denies paying repentant Boko Haram members N150k monthly

The Presidency has denounced news making the rounds that repentant Boko Haram members have been placed on a monthly salary of N150,000, saying it is fake news and should be disregarded.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, who reacted to the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday, November 12, said the report was far from the truth and Nigerians should not believe everything they read as the purported payment was just a figment in the imagination of the originators of the news.

Ahmad insisted that the story was baseless and had no foundation whatsoever, and as such, should not be taken seriously.

Ahmad tweeted:

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly; the story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story.”

