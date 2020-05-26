Presidency denies reports Buhari cancelled approvals, appointments by late Kyari

The presidency Tuesday night dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had cancelled over 150 memos and appointments approved by his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, without his authorization.

Reports had said on Monday that President Buhari had instructed new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to cancel the appointments made by the late Kyari.

However, the presidency in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Senior Special to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described the report as ”fake news.”

The statement: “The attention of the presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

READ ALSO: Buhari reportedly cancels approvals, appointments by late Kyari

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions