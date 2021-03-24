Presidency dismisses report of rift between Buhari and Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed the report of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

An online platform had in a report suggested cracks in the relationship between the two allies who worked alongside a few other individuals to form the APC ahead of the 2015 election.

The ex-Lagos State governor played pivotal roles in President Buhari’s success in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who reacted to the report in a statement,” described it as the handiwork of cynics.

He said: “The Presidency wishes to make it clear that there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The President and the Asiwaju have a very strong commitment to the All Progressives Congress, towards bringing change and this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people.

“Recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of our party are false and the handiwork of some media mischief-makers.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories that are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who wilfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.

“There is no doubt that the President and the party are focused on development, peace and security, restructuring of the economy and war against corruption in the country and will not be diverted to anything else. This desperate attempt to fool the people will not succeed.”

Shehu insisted that President Buhari sees the ex-Lagos governor as one of Nigeria’s most respected political leaders who have stuck to their principles in the face of adversities.

According to him, Tinubu was instrumental to the formation, growth, and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger.

Shehu added: “If Asiwaju is not a frequent face in the Aso Rock Villa, it is on account of the fact that he is not a cabinet member of this government.

“The fact that he is not every day around the Villa does not make him less of a friend to the President and this administration.”

