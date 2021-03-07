 Presidency dismisses report on fire outbreak in Aso Rock | Ripples Nigeria
Presidency dismisses report on fire outbreak in Aso Rock

3 hours ago

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed the report on a fire outbreak in the State House, Abuja.

An online platform had reported that a fire outbreak occurred in the seat of power on Saturday evening.

The incident, according to the platform, caused anxiety in the State House.

However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that a bush fire incident occurred outside the State House perimeter walls.

According to him, the incident happened between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa.

He said the bush fire started and ended outside the State House perimeter walls.

Shehu said: “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

READ ALSO: I still get lost inside Aso Rock Villa – Buhari

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passer-by dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”

