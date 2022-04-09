Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s fresh three-week vacation in UK

The Presidency on Saturday described as fake reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a three-week vacation to the United Kingdom.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Buhari left Abuja for the European nation earlier in the day for another round of medical check-up.

The report which quoted a statement issued by one of the President’s spokesmen said he would return to the country on May 10.

Read also: 'Life has become short and valueless in Nigeria under Buhari's watch,' PDP governors reply presidency

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmed, who reacted to the reports on his verified Twitter handle, urged Nigerians to ignore the claims.

He said: “The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is fake.

“The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.”

