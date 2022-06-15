Presidency explains Bishop Oyedepo’s ‘hatred’ for Buhari

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, accused Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, of harboring animosity for President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, during a church service titled Special Prayer for the Nation, Oyedepo bemoaned the deep pain inflicted on Nigerians by official corruption.

Buhari’s government, according to Oyedepo, is the most evil and corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

The Federal Government claimed to be combatting corruption, yet its officials, according to the cleric, are extremely corrupt.

He stated that the N80 billion stolen by the Federation’s Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, would be sufficient to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adesina on Tuesday however, said that Bishop Oyedepo’s words, however, were borne out of his blind hatred for President Buhari.

His tweet reads: “The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor-General stole N80bn.

“Pity! He doesn’t know the difference between Accountant-General (only alleged) and Auditor-General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops.”

