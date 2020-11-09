Presidency explains Buhari’s efforts to ensure Okonjo-Iweala becomes first African WTO DG

President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emerges the first African to clinch the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu has reinstated.

Shehu, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said Buhari has continued to reach out to world leaders on the matter.

Shehu said, “President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders, at some point, Ngozi had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them, some to thank for being so strong in their support, some may be to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”

The Donald Trump-led United State Government has remained the only major opposition to Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as WTO DG.

But Shehu was not clear if Buhari had been able to reach out to Trump on the matter.

Shehu also spoke on the looting that happened following the EndSARS protest.

He said that the aftermath of the EndSARS protest harmed the country enormously, adding that those involved must be prepared to account for what they did.

According to Shehu, there is a law to take care of protests which turn into violent riots.

He said although he was particular about any celebrity or #EndSARS promoter, but that the law must be allowed to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

He added that the Federal Government was expecting to see those who would denounce the looting following the hijack of the protest by hoodlums.

