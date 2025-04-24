Connect with us

Business

Presidency explains how the tax reform bill will make housing affordable

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Presidency said on Thursday the Tax Reforms Bill would make housing more affordable and available to Nigerians when passed into law.

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this at a Building and Construction Industry Forum in Abuja.

He said the bill would reduce the tax burden on the construction and real estate sectors when it sails through.

Oyedele said: “When the bill becomes law, Value Added Tax (VAT) on real estate transactions will be exempted, thereby lowering the cost of building materials and houses.

“The bill is designed in a way to favour low income earners contrary to what is being claimed, it will also ease their burden.

“There will be no VAT on lands, sale of real estate, and rent is exempted from VAT. Some of these have been areas of controversy in the past.

READ ALSO: Court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest, detain CBEX promoters

“There is an exemption on stamp duties for rents below N10 million a month, and capital gains tax is also exempted on the sale of dwelling houses.”

He pointed out that, in the bill, building materials production including non- metallic products are eligible for priority sector incentives to boost production.

He said reforms would be carried out on land transactions, including titling and harmonisation of property taxes.

“The Tax Reforms Bill will improve the affordability of housing. It will provide relief for people who are paying rent because what this bill is going to do is to remove a lot of the tax burden.

“The essence is to make life better for everybody and improve the economic activities in the building and construction sectors, and by extension, the whole of the economy,” the presidential committee chairman added.

Oyedele encouraged Nigerians to seek more understanding of the tax reforms and stop relying on social media and headlines that were misinforming them.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 + fifteen =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...