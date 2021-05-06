Presidency gives reason for suspending NPA boss, Hadiza Usman | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Presidency gives reason for suspending NPA boss, Hadiza Usman
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has disclosed that the reason for the suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, was to allow for an investigation into allegations levelled against her.
Ripples Nigeria earlier on Thursday reported the suspension of Usman, who was first appointed as the MD in 2016 and whose tenure was renewed for another five years last January.
Shehu in a statement on Thursday night, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware and had approved the suspension as recommended by the Transportation ministry.
Although the spokesperson did not disclose the details of the allegations against Bala-Usman, he stated that Mohammed Koko, the director of finance, had been appointment as MD in acting capacity.
READ ALSO: Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment at NPA sparks controversy
The statement which was titled, “President Buhari Approves Panel of Inquiry on NPA, Asks MD, Hadiza Usman to Step Aside” read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.
“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman steps aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.
“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary. Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.”
