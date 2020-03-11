Presidency has no hand in Sanusi’s dethronement -Ganduje

The Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the presidency was behind the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Ganduje’s statement was a reaction to an earlier one credited to a former governor of the state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari was behind the dethronement of the monarch.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor took responsibility for Sanusi’s dethronement as Emir of Kano.

He said: “The removal of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is the sole responsibility of state government based on valid reasons that led to his travail. It is baseless and absolutely not true, therefore to say Presidency has a hand in this development.

“Nigerians could recall that a few weeks back President Buhari made a categorical statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that he does not have any constitutional right to delve into Kano Emirate matters.

According to Ganduje, the deposed Emir breached Part 3, Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019, which, if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This Law is Kano State Law, not that of the Federal Government. So there is no point at all in linking this punishment with any other organ apart from Kano State government.

READ ALSO: Uzodinma forwards list of commissioner nominees to Imo Assembly for confirmation

“So, I wonder when someone would just appear from somewhere and alleged that the presidency has a hand in Muhammadu Sanusi’s removal. Reasons behind his dethronement were stated clearly without any ambiguity.”

The governor stressed that whoever links the presidency with Sanusi’s dethronement either has other ulterior motives behind the development or is not in tune with reality.

Join the conversation

Opinions