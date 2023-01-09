‘Presidency is not turn-by-turn, it’s for Nigerians,’ Obi aims another jibe at Tinubu

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has, again, lashed out at his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Nigeria’s presidency was not about turn-by-turn.

Tinubu had during a June 2, 2022 meeting with APC delegates in Abeokuta, Ogun State, insisted that it was his turn to become Nigeria’s president.

Obi, who spoke at the LP presidential campaign rally in Delta State, stated that if the presidency was by turn by turn, it would have been his turn to rule the country.

The former Anambra State governor had insisted on several occasions that the presidency was not the exclusive right of anyone.

Obi said: “Somebody said it is his turn to be president, I want to tell you that the president is not turn-by-turn. If it is turn- by-turn, it is supposed to be my turn but we are not using turn-by-turn. It is the turn of Nigerians to be president, especially those full of energy.

“No tribe buys bread or rice cheaper, no religion buys bread cheaper. Vote for commitment and capacity.

“We are not going to give excuses. I am not going to remind you of where you’re coming from or blame people where they failed. I’m assuring you that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Hold me responsible if we failed you in the area of security and economy. We will make the country work again. There will be no more strikes in the education sector again in this country.

“We have gone to Warri, Isoko, Agbor, and Asaba only today, that shows you our seriousness and commitment, and all the places, people came out en-masse.

“Niger Delta is supposed to be a haven, but things are not working in the region. From here to Warri is supposed to be dualized. East-West road has been constructed for the past 24 years, but nothing is working in this region.”

