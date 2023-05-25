Presidency justifies Buhari’s approval for funds to clear judgement debts

The Presidency revealed on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari had given the go-ahead for last-minute funding to be handed over to Bola Tinubu’s administration a few days prior because the government required the money to pay off debts.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this Channels Television’s Politics Today, while speaking on the performance of Buhari’s eight years in office.

“A wicked man owes and pays not, that is what the good book says. When you owe and you refuse to pay, the Bible says you are a wicked man. If the government is owing all those debts, why shouldn’t it pay? It should pay.

“The government has a mandate from a time to a certain time, that mandate was from 2019 to 2023, so the government is working,” he said.

Regarding Buhari’s failure to dissolve his cabinet at the last valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Adesina said that there is no rule that says the president should dissolve his cabinet after valedictory meeting.

“It depends on the President. Style is typical to each person, that is the style of the President. He wants them to work till the very last day. We know some Presidents who would dissolve after the last FEC meeting, that is their own style,” he stated.

“Critics have the right to their opinion, they can make their own assessment. There are fact sheets published to show that the government worked, and it achieved a lot,” he added.

The President had earlier on Wednesday written to the Senate, seeking approval for a request to pay the judgement debt in the sum of $566,754,584, £98,526 and N226 billion.

The monies were owed by the Federal Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

The President’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary on Wednesday, four months after 648 cases were brought against the President and other Federal Government parastatals.

