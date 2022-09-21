Presidency links improved power supply to Siemens deal

The Presidency has revealed that the recent improvement in power supply across the country was due to the ongoing Siemens project being brokered by the Federal Government to boost the economy.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, made this assertion on Tuesdsy, during Channel TV Politics Today.

He further explained that the situation had improved when compared to what was obtainable in the past.

Adesina noted that the government’s agreement reached with Siemens had resulted in some transformers and power equipment coming to Nigeria as part of a bid to ensure a better power supply.

The Presidential aide said, “Nigerians can’t say there has been no improvement in the supply of electricity since the inception of this administration. I just told you that some transformers came into the country under the Siemens deal recently. That isn’t tantamount to saying there is no movement, there is some movement and it will translate to better power for the country.

“In some parts of the country, Nigerians are experiencing better electricity supply and it will get better.

“We have an agreement with Siemens which is making progress now. It was slow at some point but for some weeks, we have seen transportation of different types of transformers and electrical equipment coming into the country. I can assure you there is progress.

“President Buhari is determined that before he leaves office in 2023, there will be significant progress in delivering electricity and power to Nigerians, and whatever it takes to do it, he would do.”

