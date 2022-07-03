Presidency lists benefits of Buhari’s trip to Portugal

The Presidency on Sunday highlighted the benefits of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to Portugal.

Buhari left Nigeria for the Iberian nation on June 28.

In Portugal, Buhari participated in the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference held in Lisbon.

He also led the Nigerian delegation to the signing of several agreements during his stay in Portugal.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant to on Media, and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidency said Buhari’s trip to Portugal would strengthen bilateral ties between both countries.

The trip, according to the presidency, was a first-class success story that was measurable by outcomes.

The statement read: “There can be no better illustration of the larger strategic goal of the future of this relationship than the eight agreements and Memoranda of Agreement, MoUs signed in the course of this visit.

“These are the MoU on political consultations, diplomatic training, research and exchange of information and documentation; cooperation in the field of culture; in the field of women and girls development, empowerment, and gender affairs; youths and in the area of sports.

“Invariably linked to this is the convergence of strategic interests and the laying of a framework to strengthen security and cooperation between the two states.

“Portugal, which was a strong force in the United Nations recognition of Nigeria as one of five centres for vaccine production in Africa has determined to key into our health sector. They will come in. It’s a country with a very strong pharmaceutical economy.

“Nigerian LNG is important for Portugal especially at this time of the Russia-Ukraine war, and the regime of western sanctions imposed on the Russian supply of oil and gas.

“With 60 percent of our LNG going to Portugal, meeting 30 percent of their energy needs, Portugal is today more energy secure than most of their Russia-dependent European neighbours. It is noteworthy that the Portuguese are very appreciative of the consistency and reliability of the gas from Nigeria, thanks of course to good management from NLNG.”

