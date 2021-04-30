Presidency, Mbaka don't deserve attention of Nigerians —Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Presidency, Mbaka don’t deserve attention of Nigerians —Fayose
Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the response of the Presidency to the outburst of Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka.
The Presidency had on Friday revealed that the revered Catholic Priest, who recently called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, had come to ask for contracts at the Villa as a compensation for his support but was refused.
Mbaka supported Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections but made a surprise u-turn on Wednesday when he asked the National Assembly to impeach the president if he refused to resign amid the worsening security situation across the country.
In a statement by Garba Shehu on Friday, the spokesman stated that Mbaka’s u-turn on Buhari was definitely because of the President’s refusal to grant him the contracts he requested.
But Fayose, a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, described the warring parties as ‘blackmailers’, adding that they did not deserve the attention of Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused
“The Presidency and Father Mbaka are nothing but blackmailers and scammers. They don’t deserve the attention of Nigerians,” he tweeted following Shehu’s revelation.
The Presidency and Father Mbaka are nothing but blackmailers and scammers. They don’t deserve the attention of Nigerians.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 30, 2021
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had threatened to report Mbaka to Pope Francis over his comments on Buhari.
“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration,” the APC statement read in part.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...