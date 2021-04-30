Presidency, Mbaka don't deserve attention of Nigerians —Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the response of the Presidency to the outburst of Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka.

The Presidency had on Friday revealed that the revered Catholic Priest, who recently called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, had come to ask for contracts at the Villa as a compensation for his support but was refused.

Mbaka supported Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections but made a surprise u-turn on Wednesday when he asked the National Assembly to impeach the president if he refused to resign amid the worsening security situation across the country.

In a statement by Garba Shehu on Friday, the spokesman stated that Mbaka’s u-turn on Buhari was definitely because of the President’s refusal to grant him the contracts he requested.

But Fayose, a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, described the warring parties as ‘blackmailers’, adding that they did not deserve the attention of Nigerians.

“The Presidency and Father Mbaka are nothing but blackmailers and scammers. They don’t deserve the attention of Nigerians,” he tweeted following Shehu’s revelation.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) had threatened to report Mbaka to Pope Francis over his comments on Buhari.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration,” the APC statement read in part.

