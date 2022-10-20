Politics
Presidency, not personal property of Yorubas, Afenifere clarifies alleged anti-Tinubu stance
The apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has responded to allegations over its opposition to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu in preference for Peter Obi.
Afenifere made this clarification via its Secretary-General, Sola Ebiseni, on Thursday, during an interview on AriseTV.
Tinubu, a Yoruba, is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while Obi is an Igbo representing the Labour Party (LP) at the forthcoming 2023 elections.
Responding to claims over its opposition to Tinubu, the Afenifere scribe noted that its support for the Labour Party’s candidate was based on principle and the interest of the Nigerian state.
Read also:'No going back on support for Obi in 2023,' Afenifere replies Akeredolu
The South-East has been agitating for a run at the presidency and the popularity of Peter Obi, especially amongst the youth demography might upset the established order.
Ebiseni said, “Our support of Peter Obi was based on the principle of justice. The presidency is not the personal property of the Yorubas and BAT is a product of the Afenifere.
“The group’s support has nothing to do with personalities but peace in the country. Afenifere is not apolitical with seasoned politicians within the ranks. The Nigerian state comes first and we want a nation with everyone having a sense of belonging.
“And since we want it to come to the South, no one region should corner it.”
