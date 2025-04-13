Presidency orders halt to premature 2027 campaign billboards nationwide

The Presidency has issued a stern directive, disavowing all billboards and promotional materials currently circulating nationwide that are campaigning for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 elections.

“We urgently call on individuals and groups funding this 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately,” stated Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement released on Sunday.

Titled “Presidency Disclaims 2027 Campaign Billboards Nationwide,” the statement expressed the Presidency’s disapproval of the growing number of such billboards.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities. Worth noting is that some of these billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emblazoned on them are springing up in Abuja and Kano in particular. The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections,” Onanuga clarified.

The Presidency emphasized that premature campaigning undermines the integrity of the electoral process and creates unfair advantages. “While President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima greatly appreciate their teeming and loyal supporters across the country for their enthusiasm and continuing support, the two leaders do not support any campaign that breaches the laws of the land. As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process,” Onanuga asserted.

He further cautioned that until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, “President Tinubu has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him through any media channel—be it Out-of-Home, print, digital, radio, or television.”

The statement urged all supporters to immediately cease their activities, emphasizing that “President Tinubu and his deputy are fully committed to delivering the ongoing task of nation-building they have set for themselves.” This commitment, Onanuga explained, is reflected in their focus on “economic revitalisation, human capital development, infrastructural renewal, social investment, and national security.”

“When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans,” the statement concluded.

