Presidency presents Buhari’s scorecard as tenure winds down

The Presidency on Sunday released a 90-page Fact Sheet highlighting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, the Presidency listed the 37 bills signed into law, the 12 executive orders, the numerous infrastructure projects, the bilateral agreements, the fiscal reforms, and the election or appointment of distinguished Nigerians to the leadership of numerous international organisations among the current administration’s achievements since 2015.

The bills include the 16 Constitution Amendment Bills – Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022; The Defence Research and Development Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Copyright Act, 2022; National Health Insurance Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Startup Act, 2022; Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, which repeals the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

Others are – the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022; Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Act, 2022; and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which repeals the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended in 2013, and provides for the effective implementation of international instruments on the prevention and combating of terrorism and suppression of the financing of terrorism.

The statement read: “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen. For eight years, he has served, making a salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the National landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure – rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eights years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.”

