Presidency reacts to reports it sacked 25 ambassadors

The Presidency Sunday dismissed reports of mass recall of the country’s ambassadors abroad.

Reports had claimed that the country’s ambassadors serving in various missions abroad have been recalled from their duty post.

But Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that only 25 career Ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or had been in public service for 35 years, were recalled.

“There was nothing like mass recall of Ambassadors. What happened lately is that 25 career ambassadors, who attained the retirement age or 35 years of public service in December 2018, were recalled.

“They were allowed to remain at their duty posts, given an extension, if that is the word, in view of the upcoming elections, which is now behind us.

“No other Ambassadors, besides these ones, were recalled.

“The non-career Ambassadors are in place while career Ambassadors with more years of public service remain where they are.”

