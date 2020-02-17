Presidency rejects calls for sack of service chiefs, insists Libyan crisis to blame for Boko Haram Resurgence

The Presidency on Monday rejected the call for sack of the nation’s service chiefs, insisting that the armed forces are doing a great job deserving the support and appreciation of all Nigerians.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, stated this on Monday, while speaking on a current affairs programme on the NTA network ‘Good Morning Nigeria’.

Shehu also re-echoed the earlier stand of the Nigerian Government that the crisis in Libya is responsible for the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the North East.

Further kicking against the sack of service chiefs, the presidential aide noted that those calling for their sack do not have the kind of information at the disposal of President Buhari.

He said: “Our Armed Forces are doing an enormously good job, they are not sitting on their laurels but the challenges have mounted because of factors extraneous to the region and Nigerians should have an appreciation and be sympathetic and see that all of the things about the collapse of Libya is no fairytale.

“Europeans for their competing interests in Libya were dropping weapons into villages in Libya. A lot of these elements have found their way into ungoverned spaces in the Sahel. Could it be better with the sacking of the service chiefs? My sense is that the President as the commander-in-chief is not a novice in the first instance.

“He was a military commander, a military head of state and the latitude of opinions intellectual, security, military available to him is not available to most of the critics. So, it is wrong of them to interlope in a way and begin to speak on matters of which they do not have the competence to pass judgement. I hope I don’t seem arrogant but I am stating facts as they are.”

