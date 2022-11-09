Presidency rejects demand for humanitarian minister’s resignation over Bayelsa flood

The presidency has backed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, on the statement credited to her about the flood situation in Bayelsa.

Farouq said last week Bayelsa was not among the top 10 states impacted by the flood in Nigeria.

The statement did not sit well with the state government which accused the minister of misinformation on the flood situation in the country and demanded her resignation from the Federal Executive Council.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued in Abuja, dismissed calls for the minister’s resignation by the Bayelsa government.

He said: “The Federal Government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa and other states. No life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

READ ALSO: 96 dead, 1.3 million affected by Bayelsa flood —SEMA

“The challenge of bringing succor to a large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away has clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts so far but that is not to say no efforts are being made.

“Clearly, this is not a time for public reproach. It will only weaken our collective response to the tragedy, and ultimately hinder cooperation that saves lives and delivers emergency aid.

“Therefore, calls for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs should not even arise.

“The government at the centre will continue to do more for Bayelsa and for all states so affected as more and more resources are made available to agencies dealing.”

