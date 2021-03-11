Presidency releases video of Buhari’s directive on AK-47 holders | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency on Thursday released a video showing President Muhammadu Buhari directing the military and other security agencies to shoot on sight any individual caught with an AK-47 rifle and other dangerous weapons.

The President had about two weeks ago gave the directive following the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

While several Nigerians had commended President Buhari for the directive, others including the Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) urged the President to tread with caution.

In a video posted on the Presidency official Twitter handle -@NGRPresident, Buhari was seen issuing the directive to military commanders and heads of other security agencies.

He said: “Anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.”

