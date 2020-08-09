Presidency response an acceptance Ize-Iyamu is as corrupt as alleged —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Buhari Presidency’s response to public uproar over the visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an acceptance that the APC candidate is corrupt as alleged.

The PDP and some other Nigerians, like the RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, had attacked Buhari for welcoming at the Presidential Villa and endorsing Ize-Iyamu, who is facing corruption allegation as the candidate of the APC.

But replying, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu asked the PDP to sack its governors and senators facing corruption charges before criticising Buhari’s endorsement of Ize-Iyamu as APC candidate for the Edo governorship election.

Responding to Shehu’s reaction, the PDP said in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the response by the Buhari Presidency reinforced allegations by sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, that the APC candidate “is a person of questionable character who is unfit to hold office as governor of Edo State.”

The noted that with its defence and endorsement of a person “it is prosecuting for corruption, the Buhari Presidency has confirmed that it is not fighting corruption, contrary to its promises, but has become a safe haven for corrupt persons.”

The PDP berated the Buhari Presidency for referring to unrelated cases and struggling to justify its widely condemned endorsement of an individual it is prosecuting for corruption.

READ ALSO: IZE-IYAMU: Sack your governors, senators facing corruption charges, Presidency replies PDP

“By its response, the Buhari Presidency has turned itself into a defender of corruption and advocate for persons charged for corrupt acts in our country.

“Yet, this is a Presidency that claimed to have zero tolerance for corruption; pretended that it cannot eat with corrupt people with the longest of spoons, only to be found struggling to justify why it is swimming in an ocean of corruption,” the PDP said.

Join the conversation

Opinions