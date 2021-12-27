Presidency says nothing abnormal in contracting COVID-19

The Presidency has responded to media speculations about an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst some presidential aides in Abuja.

This response was issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who stated this when he appeared on Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

According to Adesina, there was nothing abnormal for Presidential aides testing positive to COVID-19, and are now on self-isolation in their respective abodes.

Some cabinet members including the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed were reported to have contracted the virus.

However, the minister dismissed the report that he tested positive to COVID-19 describing the report as fake news.

Also commenting on the issue, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said: “I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19.

”I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.

“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay.

”Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”

In his disclosure during the interview, Adesina said, “Well, what I like to say is that presidential aides are just human. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings it can also happen to presidential aides.

”The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us be immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging society. Well, it can touch anybody.

”So Malam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now because it’s happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he had not to beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Asked how many of the President’s aides in the State House have been infected, Adesina said: “No. That will not be within my purview to discuss maybe if you get the Presidential doctor or anybody in the medical side, they will tell you,

” I wouldn’t know because it is a private thing. If it happens to anybody is between that person and possibly the doctor. It’s not going to be general knowledge.

”So I may not be able to say.”

He also allayed fears about the possibility of the President being infected due to exposure.

Adesina said: “Well, I think Mr. President is quite fine, he is doing his normal routine, following his normal schedule. But if anybody close to him tests positive, that person is required to stay away till he tests again, and he tests negative.

”So, Mr President is following his normal schedule and routine.”

